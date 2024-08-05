Boston Partners Raises Stock Position in Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN)

Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN – Free Report) by 125.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 108,067 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,159 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Driven Brands were worth $1,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Driven Brands by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Driven Brands by 126.9% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Driven Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Driven Brands by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Driven Brands by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 15,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,226 shares during the period. 77.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DRVN shares. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $17.00 price target (up from $14.00) on shares of Driven Brands in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Driven Brands from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Driven Brands in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Driven Brands from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Driven Brands from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.75.

Shares of Driven Brands stock traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $12.74. The company had a trading volume of 23,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,283,643. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.21. Driven Brands Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.59 and a twelve month high of $16.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.12.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. Driven Brands had a negative net margin of 33.56% and a positive return on equity of 15.31%. The business had revenue of $611.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $628.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Driven Brands Holdings Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Driven Brands Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services. The company also distributes automotive parts, including radiators, air conditioning components, and exhaust products to automotive repair shops, auto parts stores, body shops, and other auto repair outlets; windshields and glass accessories through a network of distribution centers; and consumable products, such as oil filters and wiper blades, as well as training services to repair and maintenance, and paint and collision shops.

