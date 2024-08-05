Boston Partners Sells 106,005 Shares of Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN)

Boston Partners trimmed its position in Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN – Free Report) by 37.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 177,650 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 106,005 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Orion Group were worth $1,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Orion Group in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Orion Group in the first quarter valued at $83,000. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in Orion Group in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Orion Group by 2,851.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,448 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 10,094 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Orion Group in the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. 70.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ORN shares. B. Riley increased their price objective on Orion Group from $9.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Orion Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Orion Group in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company.

Orion Group stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $6.81. 94,451 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 404,075. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.21. Orion Group Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.23 and a twelve month high of $12.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.25 million, a PE ratio of -20.66, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.83.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.19). Orion Group had a negative return on equity of 4.81% and a negative net margin of 2.45%. The business had revenue of $192.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Orion Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Austin J. Shanfelter sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total transaction of $360,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 437,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,943,983.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the United States, Alaska, Hawaii, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

