Boston Partners Sells 2,095 Shares of First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH)

Boston Partners decreased its stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH – Free Report) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,883 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,095 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in First Mid Bancshares were worth $1,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FMBH. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,040,575 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,638,000 after purchasing an additional 58,456 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in First Mid Bancshares by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,370 shares of the bank’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in First Mid Bancshares by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,865 shares of the bank’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.57% of the company’s stock.

Get First Mid Bancshares alerts:

First Mid Bancshares Stock Down 3.0 %

First Mid Bancshares stock traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $36.59. The stock had a trading volume of 5,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,726. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $874.50 million, a P/E ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.90. First Mid Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.73 and a 12-month high of $40.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.18.

First Mid Bancshares Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This is a boost from First Mid Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. First Mid Bancshares’s payout ratio is 29.68%.

Several research firms recently commented on FMBH. Hovde Group began coverage on shares of First Mid Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of First Mid Bancshares from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.60.

Get Our Latest Analysis on First Mid Bancshares

About First Mid Bancshares

(Free Report)

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, a financial holding company, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans, as well as construction and land development, 1-4 family residential properties, and multifamily residential properties loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Mid Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Mid Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.