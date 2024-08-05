Boston Partners Sells 787 Shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

Boston Partners cut its position in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,224 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 787 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned about 0.05% of Cavco Industries worth $1,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cavco Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $270,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Cavco Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $344,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cavco Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $6,085,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Cavco Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $1,352,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Cavco Industries by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,570 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. 95.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $425.00 price objective on shares of Cavco Industries in a report on Friday.

Cavco Industries Stock Performance

Shares of CVCO stock traded down $17.51 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $365.46. 3,407 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,825. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $233.84 and a fifty-two week high of $426.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $365.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $366.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 1.23.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by ($0.86). Cavco Industries had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 8.12%. The firm had revenue of $477.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 19.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cavco Industries Company Profile

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails factory-built homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its factory-built homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood, MidCountry, and Solitaire brands.

