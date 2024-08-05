Boston Partners Takes $957,000 Position in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

Boston Partners bought a new stake in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 28,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $957,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Rayonier during the first quarter worth $26,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Rayonier by 488.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Rayonier during the first quarter worth $62,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Rayonier by 371.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Rayonier by 525.2% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

Rayonier Price Performance

RYN traded down $0.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $30.99. 88,894 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 597,743. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.79 and a beta of 1.05. Rayonier Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.84 and a 1 year high of $35.29.

Rayonier Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. Rayonier’s payout ratio is 101.79%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Rayonier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Rayonier from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Rayonier in a research report on Friday, June 14th.

Rayonier Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2023, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

