Boston Partners Takes Position in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 43,064 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $833,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Lyft by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 39,613 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 5,184 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Lyft by 2.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 683,100 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $13,218,000 after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Lyft by 163.9% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 100,826 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 62,623 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lyft in the first quarter valued at approximately $470,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lyft in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

Lyft Stock Down 5.9 %

Shares of Lyft stock traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.28. The company had a trading volume of 5,671,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,238,173. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.71 and a 200 day moving average of $15.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Lyft, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.85 and a 52-week high of $20.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.23 and a beta of 2.06.

Insider Activity

Lyft ( NASDAQ:LYFT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.09. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 23.77% and a negative net margin of 3.94%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Lyft, Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Kristin Sverchek sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total transaction of $41,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 47,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $659,814.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, President Kristin Sverchek sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total value of $41,430.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 47,778 shares in the company, valued at $659,814.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 9,083 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.67, for a total value of $142,330.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 351,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,513,536.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,333 shares of company stock valued at $518,714 over the last ninety days. 3.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on LYFT. DA Davidson upped their target price on Lyft from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Lyft from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Lyft from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Lyft from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Lyft to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.04.

About Lyft

(Free Report)

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

