Boston Partners Takes Position in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

Boston Partners bought a new stake in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 24,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,393,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invst LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the first quarter worth about $913,000. EMC Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of PBF Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $652,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of PBF Energy by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 50,951 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,933,000 after purchasing an additional 6,219 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC raised its holdings in PBF Energy by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 7,820 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in PBF Energy by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 63,232 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,385,000 after acquiring an additional 2,687 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.37 per share, for a total transaction of $9,074,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 14,824,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $672,573,863.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders purchased 2,091,100 shares of company stock worth $93,004,617 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy Trading Down 4.3 %

PBF Energy stock traded down $1.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $34.65. 502,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,058,887. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.60. PBF Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.80 and a fifty-two week high of $62.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.08.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $8.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.64 billion. PBF Energy had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 2.09%. PBF Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PBF Energy Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

PBF Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. PBF Energy’s payout ratio is 6.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on PBF shares. Scotiabank cut their price target on PBF Energy from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on PBF Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on PBF Energy from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on PBF Energy from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on PBF Energy from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PBF Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.30.

PBF Energy Company Profile

PBF Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

See Also

