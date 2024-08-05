Boston Partners Takes Position in SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI)

Boston Partners acquired a new position in SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 85,900 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,000. Boston Partners owned 0.05% of SolarWinds at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Voss Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of SolarWinds by 145.6% in the 4th quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 2,870,575 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701,736 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in SolarWinds by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,770,945 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,589,000 after buying an additional 508,280 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SolarWinds during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,420,000. Scalar Gauge Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SolarWinds during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,918,000. Finally, ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC bought a new stake in shares of SolarWinds in the 4th quarter valued at $2,498,000. 93.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SolarWinds alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of SolarWinds from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

SolarWinds Stock Down 4.0 %

NYSE:SWI traded down $0.44 on Monday, hitting $10.67. The stock had a trading volume of 205,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,955. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 158.71 and a beta of 0.97. SolarWinds Co. has a 52 week low of $8.83 and a 52 week high of $13.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.76 and its 200 day moving average is $11.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $193.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.67 million. SolarWinds had a return on equity of 7.05% and a net margin of 2.96%. SolarWinds’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that SolarWinds Co. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SolarWinds Profile

(Free Report)

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) management software products in the United States and internationally. It provides a suite of network management software that offers real-time visibility into network utilization and bandwidth, as well as the ability to detect, diagnose, and resolve network performance problems; and a suite of infrastructure management products, which monitors and analyzes the performance of applications and their supporting infrastructure, including servers, physical, virtual and cloud infrastructure, storage, and databases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SolarWinds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarWinds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.