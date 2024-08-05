Boston Partners Trims Stock Holdings in Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA)

Boston Partners cut its holdings in shares of Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA – Free Report) by 23.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,133 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 8,905 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Euroseas were worth $1,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of Euroseas during the 1st quarter valued at $1,300,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Euroseas by 49.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 71,763 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,570,000 after purchasing an additional 23,796 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of Euroseas by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 46,007 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 15,618 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Euroseas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $447,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Euroseas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $350,000. 6.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Noble Financial upgraded shares of Euroseas to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th.

Euroseas Stock Performance

Euroseas stock traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $35.01. The company had a trading volume of 11,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,082. The firm has a market cap of $245.42 million, a PE ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Euroseas Ltd. has a one year low of $21.26 and a one year high of $42.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.64 and a 200 day moving average of $36.93.

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The shipping company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.02 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $48.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.10 million. Euroseas had a net margin of 54.50% and a return on equity of 39.84%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Euroseas Ltd. will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Euroseas Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.86%. Euroseas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.76%.

About Euroseas

Euroseas Ltd. provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, including manufactured products and perishables. As of March 31, 2024, it had a fleet of 20 containerships with a cargo carrying capacity of approximately 777,749 dwt.

