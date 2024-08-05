Boston Partners Trims Stock Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Boston Partners trimmed its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 732 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FI. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,790,000. Trust Point Inc. purchased a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp purchased a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $799,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,099,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fiserv Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE:FI traded down $1.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $157.52. The stock had a trading volume of 864,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,512,750. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.92. The company has a market capitalization of $92.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.92. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.11 and a 1-year high of $165.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.03. Fiserv had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 17.45%. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP John Gibbons sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.76, for a total transaction of $416,528.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,213,329.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.47, for a total transaction of $3,563,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,304,390.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John Gibbons sold 2,800 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.76, for a total transaction of $416,528.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,323 shares in the company, valued at $4,213,329.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,800 shares of company stock valued at $7,696,448 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Fiserv from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. William Blair upgraded Fiserv to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group increased their target price on Fiserv from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup upgraded Fiserv to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.29.

About Fiserv

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

