Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Stock Position Reduced by Boston Partners

Boston Partners cut its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,882 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,063 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $1,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 542.1% in the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 366 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Scientific

In related news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total value of $539,785.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,316,788.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 14,011 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.34, for a total value of $1,055,588.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,521,641.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total transaction of $539,785.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,908 shares in the company, valued at $3,316,788.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 51,837 shares of company stock worth $3,884,563. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Trading Down 2.8 %

Boston Scientific stock traded down $2.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $72.42. 920,483 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,297,841. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.66. Boston Scientific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.35 and a fifty-two week high of $79.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.61, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.42 and its 200-day moving average is $70.98.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 16.80%. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BSX. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.76.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

