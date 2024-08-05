Braskem (BAK) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Braskem (NYSE:BAK – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.80) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Braskem (NYSE:BAK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Braskem had a negative net margin of 8.98% and a negative return on equity of 146.26%. On average, analysts expect Braskem to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BAK traded down $0.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.52. 2,008,056 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 874,782. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.80. Braskem has a 1 year low of $5.29 and a 1 year high of $10.98.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Braskem from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th.

Braskem SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. The company operates through three segments: Brazil, United States and Europe, and Mexico. The Brazil segment produces and sells olefins, including ethylene, polymer and chemical grade propylene, butadiene, and butene-1; benzene, toluene, and xylenes products; fuels, such as automotive gasoline, liquefied petroleum gas, ethyl tertiary-butyl ether, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether; intermediates, such as cumene; aliphatics, aromatics, and hydrogenated solvents; and specialties comprising isoprene, dicyclopentadiene, piperylene, nonene, tetramer, polyisobutylene, and hydrocarbon resins.

