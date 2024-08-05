Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) and NeueHealth (NYSE:NEUE) Financial Contrast

Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG – Get Free Report) and NeueHealth (NYSE:NEUE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Bright Health Group and NeueHealth, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bright Health Group 0 0 0 0 N/A NeueHealth 0 1 0 0 2.00

NeueHealth has a consensus price target of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 28.62%. Given NeueHealth’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe NeueHealth is more favorable than Bright Health Group.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bright Health Group $2.76 billion 0.05 -$1.46 billion ($208.73) -0.08 NeueHealth $1.16 billion 0.04 -$1.15 billion ($130.73) -0.05

This table compares Bright Health Group and NeueHealth’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

NeueHealth has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Bright Health Group. Bright Health Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NeueHealth, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Bright Health Group and NeueHealth’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bright Health Group -85.40% N/A -10.26% NeueHealth -89.78% -5.62% 2.57%

Volatility and Risk

Bright Health Group has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NeueHealth has a beta of 0.79, meaning that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

63.9% of NeueHealth shares are held by institutional investors. 58.4% of Bright Health Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 64.3% of NeueHealth shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About Bright Health Group

Bright Health Group, Inc., a healthcare company, provides health insurance policies in the United States. It operates in two segments, Bright HealthCare and Consumer Care. The Consumer Care segment delivers virtual and in-person clinical care services contracts through primary care clinics. It operates managed and affiliated risk-bearing clinics within its integrated care delivery system, which included embedded pharmacy, laboratory, radiology, and population health focused specialty services. The Bright HealthCare segment offers medicare health plan products to consumers. The company was formerly known as Bright Health Inc. and changed its name to Bright Health Group, Inc. in February 2021. Bright Health Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

About NeueHealth

NeueHealth, Inc., a healthcare company, provides various healthcare services for health consumers, providers, and payors in the United States. It operates through two segments: NeueCare and NeueSolutions. The NeueCare segment delivers healthcare services to ACA marketplace, medicare, and medicaid through owned and affiliated clinics. It operates risk-bearing clinics under the Centrum Health, AssociatesMD, and Premier Medical Associates brand names. The company also offers integrated system care solution, such as embedded pharmacy, laboratory, radiology, and population health focused specialty services; and chronic care management, transitions of care, and referral management services. The NeueSolutions segment enables providers and medical groups to succeed in performance-based arrangements; and participates in the centers for healthcare access to medicare beneficiaries. The company was formerly known as Bright Health Group, Inc. and changed its name to NeueHealth, Inc. in January 2024. NeueHealth, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Doral, Florida.

