Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Price Target Raised to $137.00

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $119.00 to $137.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

BFAM has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $125.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $104.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $114.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $128.43.

Get Bright Horizons Family Solutions alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE BFAM opened at $132.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $110.98 and its 200-day moving average is $109.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.45. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a twelve month low of $71.65 and a twelve month high of $136.22.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $670.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.17 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bright Horizons Family Solutions

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, CAO Jason Janoff sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.79, for a total transaction of $682,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,018,989.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 35,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,311,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Jason Janoff sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.79, for a total transaction of $682,740.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,018,989.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,447 shares of company stock worth $3,186,710 over the last quarter. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 850.0% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 120.2% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares in the last quarter.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families in the United States, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Australia, and India. The company operates in three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.