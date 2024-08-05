Brink’s (BCO) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.42 per share for the quarter. Brink’s has set its FY 2024 guidance at 7.300-8.000 EPS and its FY24 guidance at $7.30-8.00 EPS.Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.29. Brink’s had a return on equity of 59.84% and a net margin of 2.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Brink’s to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Brink's alerts:

Brink’s Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of NYSE BCO opened at $102.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $103.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.78. Brink’s has a fifty-two week low of $64.15 and a fifty-two week high of $113.63. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.09 and a beta of 1.46.

Brink’s Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 29th will be issued a $0.2425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 29th. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Brink’s’s payout ratio is 37.16%.

Separately, William Blair started coverage on Brink’s in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Brink’s

About Brink’s

(Get Free Report)

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, cash forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first line maintenance services; and cash-in-transit services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brink's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brink's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.