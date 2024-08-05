Bristow Group (VTOL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 6th. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. Bristow Group had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 0.17%. The company had revenue of $337.09 million during the quarter.

NYSE VTOL traded down $2.01 on Monday, hitting $31.86. 7,305 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,391. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Bristow Group has a fifty-two week low of $24.33 and a fifty-two week high of $38.28. The company has a market cap of $904.60 million, a PE ratio of 846.75 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 200-day moving average price of $30.20.

In related news, EVP David F. Stepanek sold 16,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.92, for a total transaction of $548,677.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,569,230.56. Company insiders own 14.90% of the company's stock.

Bristow Group Inc provides vertical flight solutions. The company primarily offers aviation services to integrated, national, and independent offshore energy companies and government agencies. It also provides personnel transportation, search and rescue, medevac, ad hoc helicopter, fixed wing transportation, unmanned systems, and ad-hoc helicopter services, as well as logistical and maintenance support, training services, and flight and maintenance crews.

