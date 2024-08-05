British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Shares Sold by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 392 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BTI. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in British American Tobacco by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 167,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,122,000 after purchasing an additional 29,000 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in British American Tobacco by 154.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 52,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 31,853 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in British American Tobacco by 249.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 208,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,358,000 after purchasing an additional 148,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First City Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in British American Tobacco by 5.5% in the first quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. 21.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday.

British American Tobacco Trading Down 5.7 %

Shares of NYSE BTI traded down $2.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $34.37. 5,042,444 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,747,380. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.78. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 1-year low of $28.25 and a 1-year high of $36.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

