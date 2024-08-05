Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Position Raised by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 157.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 275 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 168 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $56,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 73.7% during the first quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 205 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 140.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BR. StockNews.com lowered Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 20th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $239.00 target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Friday, June 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadridge Financial Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.40, for a total value of $501,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,875,944.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 3,473 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.06, for a total value of $687,862.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,588 shares in the company, valued at $4,473,779.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 2,500 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.40, for a total transaction of $501,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,875,944.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of BR opened at $215.97 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $202.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $201.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.86 and a beta of 1.04. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $164.99 and a 1-year high of $216.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 40.88% and a net margin of 10.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. Analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 54.61%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

