Brokerages Set Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP) Price Target at $13.00

Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.00.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AIP. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 price target (down from $11.00) on shares of Arteris in a report on Monday, May 13th. Westpark Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Arteris in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Arteris in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

Get Arteris alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Arteris

Arteris Price Performance

AIP stock opened at $7.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $287.83 million, a PE ratio of -7.26 and a beta of 1.12. Arteris has a 12 month low of $4.20 and a 12 month high of $9.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.07). Arteris had a negative net margin of 68.37% and a negative return on equity of 229.27%. The business had revenue of $14.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arteris will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Arteris news, VP Paul L. Alpern sold 3,615 shares of Arteris stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.18, for a total value of $25,955.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 74,563 shares in the company, valued at $535,362.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Paul L. Alpern sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.86, for a total value of $88,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 71,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,390.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul L. Alpern sold 3,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.18, for a total value of $25,955.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 74,563 shares in the company, valued at $535,362.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,825 shares of company stock worth $677,733 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 33.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AIP. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Arteris by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,146,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,390,000 after buying an additional 3,242 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Arteris during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Arteris by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 132,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after acquiring an additional 28,165 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Arteris by 2,182.8% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 30,428 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arteris by 114.3% during the fourth quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 109,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 58,620 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.36% of the company’s stock.

Arteris Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Arteris, Inc provides semiconductor interconnect intellectual property (IP) and System-on-Chip (Soc) Integration Automation software solutions (SIA) in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. The company develops, licenses, and supports the on-chip interconnect fabric technology used in Soc designs and Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect IP.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arteris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arteris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.