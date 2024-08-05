Brokers Issue Forecasts for BCE Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:BCE)

BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of BCE in a report issued on Thursday, August 1st. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $2.17 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.22. The consensus estimate for BCE’s current full-year earnings is $2.22 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for BCE’s FY2025 earnings at $2.15 EPS.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (TSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 8.39%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on BCE. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of BCE from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. CIBC raised shares of BCE from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on BCE from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.33.

BCE Stock Performance

Shares of BCE stock opened at $34.33 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.07 and a 200 day moving average of $34.70. BCE has a 12 month low of $31.13 and a 12 month high of $42.96.

BCE Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.729 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 202.08%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BCE

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in BCE by 84.1% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BCE by 239.9% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of BCE in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new position in shares of BCE in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in BCE by 3,480.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

About BCE

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Bell Communication and Technology Services, and Bell Media. The Bell Communication and Technology Services segment provides wireless products and services including mobile data and voice plans and devices; wireline products and services comprising data, including internet access, internet protocol television, cloud-based services, and business solutions, as well as voice, and other communication services and products; and satellite TV and connectivity services for residential, small and medium-sized business, government, and large enterprise customers.

