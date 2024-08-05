Brokers Issue Forecasts for First Capital Realty Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:FCR)

First Capital Realty Inc. (TSE:FCR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for First Capital Realty in a report released on Thursday, August 1st. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.21 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.22. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for First Capital Realty’s FY2025 earnings at $1.25 EPS.
First Capital Realty Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of TSE FCR opened at C$20.86 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$20.86. First Capital Realty has a fifty-two week low of C$18.60 and a fifty-two week high of C$22.79.
First Capital Realty Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.072 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than First Capital Realty
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Market Crash? No Problem for DoorDash Stock’s Impressive Earnings
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- Snap’s Stock Plummets on Q2 Revenue Guidance Shortfall
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Hims & Hers Stock Falls on DexCom Fears: Analysts Predict Rally
Receive News & Ratings for First Capital Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Capital Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.