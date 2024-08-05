Brokers Issue Forecasts for First Capital Realty Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:FCR)

First Capital Realty Inc. (TSE:FCR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for First Capital Realty in a report released on Thursday, August 1st. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.21 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.22. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for First Capital Realty’s FY2025 earnings at $1.25 EPS.

Get First Capital Realty alerts:

First Capital Realty Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of TSE FCR opened at C$20.86 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$20.86. First Capital Realty has a fifty-two week low of C$18.60 and a fifty-two week high of C$22.79.

First Capital Realty Announces Dividend

First Capital Realty ( TSE:FCR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C($0.23). The business had revenue of C$183.97 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.072 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Capital Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Capital Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.