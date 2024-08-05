Brokers Issue Forecasts for Taseko Mines Limited’s Q4 2024 Earnings (NYSE:TGB)

Taseko Mines Limited (NYSE:TGB – Free Report) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Taseko Mines in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 1st. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Taseko Mines’ current full-year earnings is $0.08 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Taseko Mines’ FY2026 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Taseko Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.75.

Shares of TGB opened at $2.05 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Taseko Mines has a twelve month low of $1.05 and a twelve month high of $3.15. The company has a market cap of $599.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keystone Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taseko Mines during the second quarter worth $37,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Taseko Mines during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Taseko Mines in the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Taseko Mines in the first quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its holdings in shares of Taseko Mines by 1,135.2% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 142,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 130,905 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.94% of the company’s stock.

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. It explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. The company's principal asset comprises 100% interest owned the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds interest in the Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

