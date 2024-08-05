Brokers Issue Forecasts for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.’s FY2027 Earnings (NASDAQ:RARE)

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush lowered their FY2027 earnings per share estimates for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a note issued to investors on Friday, August 2nd. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $1.01 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.04. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s current full-year earnings is ($6.45) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s FY2028 earnings at $1.85 EPS.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.52) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.64) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $147.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.20 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 121.57% and a negative return on equity of 392.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.25) earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.92.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RARE opened at $50.47 on Monday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $31.52 and a 1 year high of $54.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.29 and a beta of 0.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 118.8% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 622.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.67% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 9,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $441,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,609,145. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Corazon (Corsee) D. Sanders sold 1,737 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total transaction of $71,390.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,892.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 9,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $441,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,609,145. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,127 shares of company stock valued at $536,593 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

