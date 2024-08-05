Brokers Offer Predictions for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:CP)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) – Research analysts at Desjardins issued their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 31st. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $0.75 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s current full-year earnings is $3.11 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.93 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.10 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.71 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $4.36 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $5.00 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $5.65 EPS.

Get Canadian Pacific Kansas City alerts:

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.31. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CP. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Evercore lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $97.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.70.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CP

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Down 1.9 %

CP stock opened at $78.81 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a fifty-two week low of $68.92 and a fifty-two week high of $91.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.81. The stock has a market cap of $73.53 billion, a PE ratio of 25.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.96.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CP. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the first quarter worth $32,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the second quarter worth $39,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the first quarter worth $51,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the first quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.1373 per share. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is presently 17.31%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.