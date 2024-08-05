Brokers Offer Predictions for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:CP)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) – Research analysts at Desjardins issued their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 31st. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $0.75 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s current full-year earnings is $3.11 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.93 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.10 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.71 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $4.36 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $5.00 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $5.65 EPS.
Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.31. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year.
CP stock opened at $78.81 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a fifty-two week low of $68.92 and a fifty-two week high of $91.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.81. The stock has a market cap of $73.53 billion, a PE ratio of 25.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.96.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CP. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the first quarter worth $32,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the second quarter worth $39,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the first quarter worth $51,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the first quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.1373 per share. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is presently 17.31%.
Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.
