Brokers Offer Predictions for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report issued on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Research analyst S. Mete now forecasts that the technology company will earn $1.56 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.55. The consensus estimate for Jack Henry & Associates’ current full-year earnings is $5.19 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Jack Henry & Associates’ Q2 2025 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.51 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.66 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.73 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $1.39 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on JKHY. StockNews.com downgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 22nd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $198.00 target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.67.

Shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $170.21 on Monday. Jack Henry & Associates has a 1-year low of $136.57 and a 1-year high of $178.37. The company has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a PE ratio of 32.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $165.40 and a 200-day moving average of $168.02.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.02. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 22.18%. The business had revenue of $538.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.47%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JKHY. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,008 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,270,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 30,042 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,923,000 after buying an additional 1,529 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,238,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,448,000. Finally, Tritonpoint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the 4th quarter valued at $436,000. 98.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

