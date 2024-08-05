Brokers Set Expectations for Cognizant Technology Solutions Co.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair dropped their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report released on Thursday, August 1st. William Blair analyst M. Nolan now forecasts that the information technology service provider will post earnings of $1.16 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.20. The consensus estimate for Cognizant Technology Solutions’ current full-year earnings is $4.65 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Cognizant Technology Solutions’ Q2 2025 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.22 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $1.26 EPS.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The information technology service provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 11.39%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on CTSH. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.12.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $74.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.82. The company has a market capitalization of $36.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 52-week low of $62.14 and a 52-week high of $80.27.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 13.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,045,823 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $4,254,178,000 after acquiring an additional 6,933,908 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 18,609,898 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,265,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943,127 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,781,273 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $569,175,000 after purchasing an additional 101,078 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,433,474 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $410,406,000 after buying an additional 238,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $406,360,000. 92.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.85%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

