Brokers Set Expectations for CVB Financial Corp.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:CVBF)

CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush upped their FY2024 earnings estimates for CVB Financial in a report issued on Thursday, August 1st. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.40 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.39. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for CVB Financial’s current full-year earnings is $1.40 per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Hovde Group lowered shares of CVB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of CVB Financial from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of CVB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 target price (up from $19.00) on shares of CVB Financial in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

CVB Financial Trading Down 4.7 %

CVBF stock opened at $17.52 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.37 and a 200-day moving average of $17.23. CVB Financial has a 12 month low of $14.62 and a 12 month high of $21.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.47.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. CVB Financial had a net margin of 29.58% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $125.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVBF. nVerses Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 466.7% in the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 832.8% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of CVB Financial in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVB Financial in the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVB Financial in the fourth quarter worth $102,000. 74.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at CVB Financial

In other CVB Financial news, Director George A. Borba, Jr. acquired 4,610 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $73,760.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 665,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,641,936. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other CVB Financial news, Director George A. Borba, Jr. acquired 4,610 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $73,760.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 665,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,641,936. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director George A. Borba, Jr. acquired 34,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.99 per share, with a total value of $546,858.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 660,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,561,570.89. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

CVB Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. CVB Financial’s payout ratio is 52.63%.

About CVB Financial

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

