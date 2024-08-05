Brokers Set Expectations for Gildan Activewear Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:GIL)

Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Free Report) (TSE:GIL) – Investment analysts at Stifel Canada dropped their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Gildan Activewear in a report released on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Canada analyst M. Landry now expects that the textile maker will post earnings of $0.84 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.87. The consensus estimate for Gildan Activewear’s current full-year earnings is $2.95 per share. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for Gildan Activewear’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.86 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.40 EPS.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The textile maker reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $862.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.10 million. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 24.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on GIL. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Gildan Activewear from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $39.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.50.

Gildan Activewear stock opened at $41.34 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.15. Gildan Activewear has a one year low of $26.99 and a one year high of $42.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Gildan Activewear by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 127,979 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,213,000 after acquiring an additional 22,761 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear during the fourth quarter valued at $34,456,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 138,429 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,576,000 after purchasing an additional 21,675 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 443.6% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 588,202 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $19,547,000 after purchasing an additional 480,000 shares during the last quarter. 82.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Gildan Activewear’s payout ratio is presently 27.70%.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Glidan Softstyle, Gildan Heavy Cotton, Gildan Ultra Cotton, Gildan DryBlend, Gildan HeavyBlend, Comfort Colors, and American Apparel brands.

