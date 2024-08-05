Brokers Set Expectations for TC Energy Co.’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:TRP)

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP – Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) – Analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of TC Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 1st. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $4.22 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.15. The consensus estimate for TC Energy’s current full-year earnings is $4.19 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for TC Energy’s FY2025 earnings at $4.31 EPS.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported C$1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.14 by C$0.10. TC Energy had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 17.31%. The business had revenue of C$4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.26 billion.

TRP has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$58.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. CIBC increased their target price on TC Energy from C$56.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on TC Energy from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on TC Energy from C$52.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays raised TC Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$55.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TC Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$56.73.

TC Energy Price Performance

TRP opened at C$59.29 on Monday. TC Energy has a 1 year low of C$44.70 and a 1 year high of C$59.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$53.97 and a 200-day moving average price of C$52.95. The firm has a market cap of C$61.66 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.01, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

TC Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.48%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 147.69%.

Insider Activity at TC Energy

In related news, Director Kevin B. Engel sold 546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$53.53, for a total transaction of C$29,227.38. In other TC Energy news, Director Richard Prior sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$40.00, for a total transaction of C$200,000.00. Also, Director Kevin B. Engel sold 546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$53.53, for a total value of C$29,227.38. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,876 shares of company stock worth $299,917. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

