Brookfield Asset Management (BAM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 7th. Analysts expect Brookfield Asset Management to post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 49.36% and a return on equity of 98.98%. The company had revenue of $884.00 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Brookfield Asset Management to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Brookfield Asset Management Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BAM opened at $40.76 on Monday. Brookfield Asset Management has a 1 year low of $28.35 and a 1 year high of $44.38. The stock has a market cap of $18.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.59 and a 200 day moving average of $40.12.

Brookfield Asset Management Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 140.74%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $44.50 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Friday. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Asset Management presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.58.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

