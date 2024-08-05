Brookfield Asset Management (BAM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Brookfield Asset Management (TSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BAM) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.48 per share for the quarter.

Brookfield Asset Management (TSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BAM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.46. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 45.32% and a return on equity of 18.79%. The business had revenue of C$1.19 billion during the quarter.

Shares of BAM opened at C$56.51 on Monday. Brookfield Asset Management has a fifty-two week low of C$39.38 and a fifty-two week high of C$61.22. The company has a market capitalization of C$22.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$54.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$54.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.63, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.524 per share. This is an increase from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is 143.15%.

In related news, Senior Officer Craig Noble sold 197,348 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.73, for a total transaction of C$7,840,793.92. In related news, Senior Officer Craig Noble sold 197,348 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.73, for a total transaction of C$7,840,793.92. Also, Director Justin B. Beber sold 43,937 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$37.98, for a total transaction of C$1,668,727.26. Insiders own 14.11% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

