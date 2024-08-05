Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lessened its position in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 920 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $1,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BRO. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Brown & Brown during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the first quarter worth about $36,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Park Place Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 166.5% in the fourth quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 71.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brown & Brown

In other news, EVP Julie Turpin sold 3,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.92, for a total transaction of $301,232.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,597 shares in the company, valued at $2,121,842.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 17.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Brown & Brown from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.40.

Brown & Brown Stock Down 2.7 %

NYSE:BRO traded down $2.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $98.51. The stock had a trading volume of 75,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,262,966. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.46. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.73 and a 1-year high of $103.16. The company has a market capitalization of $28.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 21.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

Brown & Brown Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.00%.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

