Bruker (BRKR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 6th. Analysts expect Bruker to post earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $721.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.88 million. Bruker had a return on equity of 27.31% and a net margin of 13.38%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Bruker to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ BRKR traded down $2.48 during trading on Monday, hitting $63.40. 405,255 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,009,296. Bruker has a 12-month low of $53.79 and a 12-month high of $94.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.97.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. Bruker’s payout ratio is 7.27%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Bank of America lowered their target price on Bruker from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Bruker from $81.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Bruker from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Bruker from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.78.

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

