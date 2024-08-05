BTIG Research Boosts Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Price Target to $188.00

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) had its price target raised by BTIG Research from $155.00 to $188.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Carvana in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Carvana from $105.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Carvana in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Carvana in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Carvana from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $143.60.

Shares of CVNA traded down $8.43 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $128.77. 2,181,593 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,519,317. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $120.56 and a 200-day moving average of $92.87. Carvana has a 52 week low of $25.09 and a 52 week high of $154.00. The stock has a market cap of $26.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.18 and a beta of 3.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.20, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 3.11.

In other Carvana news, Director Gregory B. Sullivan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.90, for a total value of $604,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 58,407 shares in the company, valued at $7,061,406.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Gregory B. Sullivan sold 5,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.90, for a total transaction of $604,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 58,407 shares in the company, valued at $7,061,406.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 55,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.08, for a total transaction of $6,824,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 186,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,150,846.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,435,166 shares of company stock worth $294,375,485 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 17.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carvana by 19.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Carvana by 1.8% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Carvana by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Carvana by 127.9% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

