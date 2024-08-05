BuzzFeed (BZFD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

BuzzFeed (NASDAQ:BZFD – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 12th. BuzzFeed has set its Q2 2024 guidance at EPS.Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

BuzzFeed (NASDAQ:BZFD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $44.76 million for the quarter. BuzzFeed had a negative net margin of 32.51% and a negative return on equity of 58.08%.

Shares of NASDAQ BZFD opened at $2.40 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.88. BuzzFeed has a 12 month low of $0.64 and a 12 month high of $4.56. The company has a market cap of $87.86 million, a P/E ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 3.36.

In other news, major shareholder John S. Johnson III sold 104,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.85, for a total transaction of $296,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,091,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,109,905.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 3,176,923 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total transaction of $10,134,384.37. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,000,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,380,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder John S. Johnson III sold 104,000 shares of BuzzFeed stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.85, for a total value of $296,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,091,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,109,905.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 20.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BuzzFeed, Inc, a digital media company, distributes content across owned and operated, as well as third-party platforms. The company offers BuzzFeed, a go-to authority for entertainment, pop culture, and Internet with articles, lists, quizzes, videos, and original series; BuzzFeed News, a pocket friendly newsroom; Tasty, a platform for food content; HuffPost, media platform for news, politics, opinion, entertainment, features, and lifestyle content.

