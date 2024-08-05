BuzzFeed (BZFD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

BuzzFeed (NASDAQ:BZFD – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 12th. BuzzFeed has set its Q2 2024 guidance at EPS.Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
BuzzFeed (NASDAQ:BZFD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $44.76 million for the quarter. BuzzFeed had a negative net margin of 32.51% and a negative return on equity of 58.08%.
BuzzFeed Stock Down 8.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ BZFD opened at $2.40 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.88. BuzzFeed has a 12 month low of $0.64 and a 12 month high of $4.56. The company has a market cap of $87.86 million, a P/E ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 3.36.
BuzzFeed Company Profile
BuzzFeed, Inc, a digital media company, distributes content across owned and operated, as well as third-party platforms. The company offers BuzzFeed, a go-to authority for entertainment, pop culture, and Internet with articles, lists, quizzes, videos, and original series; BuzzFeed News, a pocket friendly newsroom; Tasty, a platform for food content; HuffPost, media platform for news, politics, opinion, entertainment, features, and lifestyle content.
