C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 74.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,130 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 223,006 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $5,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 9,565 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 32,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,710,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,960,000. Finally, Tritonpoint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $629,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CHRW shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.06.

NASDAQ CHRW traded down $0.50 on Monday, reaching $98.13. 155,918 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,661,306. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $87.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.00 and a fifty-two week high of $105.41.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The transportation company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 27.84% and a net margin of 1.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. Analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.44%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

