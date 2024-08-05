C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Given New $100.00 Price Target at UBS Group

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by UBS Group from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CHRW. Vertical Research upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Baird R W upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Wolfe Research raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $94.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $94.06.

Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $97.93. 189,920 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,661,534. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $65.00 and a fifty-two week high of $105.41. The stock has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $87.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The transportation company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 27.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.44%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,271 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 94.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT raised its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 5,818 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 28,147 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,143,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 9,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

