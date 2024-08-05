C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) PT Raised to $110.00

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) had its price target raised by Benchmark from $90.00 to $110.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CHRW. Raymond James initiated coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. They set a market perform rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $94.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, C.H. Robinson Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $94.06.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of CHRW traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $97.93. The stock had a trading volume of 189,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,661,534. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.37. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 12 month low of $65.00 and a 12 month high of $105.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a PE ratio of 38.98, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $87.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.19.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The transportation company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.19. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 27.84% and a net margin of 1.90%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 96.44%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHRW. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 13,682.5% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,662,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $202,723,000 after buying an additional 2,643,193 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 21.1% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 11,486,055 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $874,548,000 after buying an additional 2,003,158 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,474,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,341,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 105.5% during the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 593,653 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,286,000 after buying an additional 304,709 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

Featured Articles

