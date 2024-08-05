Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (TSE:CFW) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.60 Per Share, Atb Cap Markets Forecasts

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (TSE:CFW – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Atb Cap Markets reduced their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Calfrac Well Services in a report released on Thursday, August 1st. Atb Cap Markets analyst W. Syed now anticipates that the company will earn $0.60 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.69. The consensus estimate for Calfrac Well Services’ current full-year earnings is $0.62 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Calfrac Well Services’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.16 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

Get Calfrac Well Services alerts:

Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$330.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$343.90 million. Calfrac Well Services had a return on equity of 29.25% and a net margin of 8.83%.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Calfrac Well Services from C$5.00 to C$4.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. ATB Capital lowered their target price on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$6.00 to C$5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CFW

Calfrac Well Services Stock Down 5.8 %

CFW stock opened at C$4.09 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$4.19 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.44. Calfrac Well Services has a fifty-two week low of C$3.75 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.34, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of C$350.59 million, a P/E ratio of 1.83, a P/E/G ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.79.

Insider Transactions at Calfrac Well Services

In related news, insider Sime Armoyan acquired 201,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$3.93 per share, with a total value of C$792,681.00. In related news, insider Sime Armoyan purchased 201,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$3.93 per share, for a total transaction of C$792,681.00. Also, Director Charles Pellerin acquired 700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$4.15 per share, with a total value of C$2,905,000.00. In the last three months, insiders acquired 1,404,000 shares of company stock worth $5,706,881. 46.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Calfrac Well Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, and Argentina. It offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well completion services for the oil and natural gas industry. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Calfrac Well Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calfrac Well Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.