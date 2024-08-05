Calian Group (CGY) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Calian Group (TSE:CGY – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.97 per share for the quarter.

Calian Group (TSE:CGY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.29 by C($0.24). Calian Group had a return on equity of 6.22% and a net margin of 2.80%. The business had revenue of C$201.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$194.97 million.

Calian Group Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of CGY traded down C$0.75 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$55.51. 6,284 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,740. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.06. Calian Group has a 1-year low of C$46.27 and a 1-year high of C$63.91. The firm has a market capitalization of C$657.79 million, a PE ratio of 32.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$55.17 and a 200-day moving average of C$56.44.

Calian Group Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 28th. Calian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.88%.

CGY has been the topic of several research reports. Ventum Cap Mkts raised Calian Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Calian Group from C$72.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. CIBC increased their target price on Calian Group from C$75.00 to C$76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Cormark increased their target price on Calian Group from C$73.00 to C$74.00 in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Calian Group from C$75.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$78.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Calian Group

In other Calian Group news, Director Raymond Gregory Basler sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$56.20, for a total value of C$224,800.00. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Calian Group Company Profile

Calian Group Ltd. provides business services and solutions in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segment: Advanced Technologies, Health, Learning, and IT and Cyber Solutions (ITCS). The company offers systems engineering, software development, integration design, embedded design, operational management and lifecycle support, modelling and simulation-enabled design, and research & development solutions and services; environmental and radiation protection, decommissioning and waste management, regulatory affairs and licensing, and emergency preparedness and training services; and sophisticated communication systems for the satellite industry, such as antennas, RF systems, decimator RF spectrum analyzers, in-orbit test systems, software defined solutions, operations and teleport services, transmitters, receivers, and modems.

