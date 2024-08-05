Camping World (NYSE:CWH) PT Lowered to $25.00

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Free Report) had its target price lowered by KeyCorp from $26.00 to $25.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Camping World from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their target price on shares of Camping World from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Roth Mkm restated a buy rating and issued a $28.00 price objective (down from $30.00) on shares of Camping World in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Camping World from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Camping World currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $26.25.

Camping World Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of CWH traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.91. The stock had a trading volume of 189,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 986,313. Camping World has a 1-year low of $16.18 and a 1-year high of $29.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -478.38 and a beta of 2.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.24, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.10). Camping World had a negative net margin of 0.22% and a negative return on equity of 9.50%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Camping World will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Camping World Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. Camping World’s payout ratio is -1,249.69%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Camping World

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Camping World by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,075,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,500,000 after acquiring an additional 40,137 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Camping World by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,159,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,129,000 after acquiring an additional 513,320 shares during the period. Interval Partners LP lifted its stake in Camping World by 98.9% during the 1st quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 2,001,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,749,000 after acquiring an additional 995,096 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP bought a new position in Camping World during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,451,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Camping World by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 498,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,087,000 after acquiring an additional 28,569 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.54% of the company’s stock.

About Camping World

Camping World Holdings, Inc, together its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

