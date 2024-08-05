Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) PT Lowered to $140.00

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Free Report) had its price target lowered by B. Riley from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Camtek in a research report on Friday. Northland Securities lowered Camtek from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Camtek in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their target price on Camtek from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Camtek in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $109.75.

Camtek Stock Performance

NASDAQ CAMT traded down $0.70 on Friday, hitting $83.39. 422,127 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 515,034. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $114.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 43.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Camtek has a 1-year low of $44.08 and a 1-year high of $140.50.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. Camtek had a net margin of 25.93% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The firm had revenue of $102.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Camtek will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Camtek

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CAMT. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp purchased a new position in Camtek during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,461,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC increased its position in Camtek by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 46,420 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,814,000 after acquiring an additional 4,660 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Camtek in the second quarter valued at approximately $376,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Camtek by 9.9% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Camtek by 49.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.93% of the company’s stock.

About Camtek

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for semiconductor industry. The company provides Eagle-i, a system that delivers 2D inspection and metrology capabilities; Eagle-AP, which addresses the advanced packaging market using software and hardware technologies that deliver superior 2D and 3D inspection and metrology capabilities on the same platform; and Golden Eagle, a panel inspection and metrology system to address the challenges fanout wafer level packaging applications.

