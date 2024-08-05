CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Acquires 3,013 Shares of WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF – Free Report) by 19.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,292 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,013 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in WhiteHorse Finance were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in WhiteHorse Finance by 7.8% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 812,395 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,074,000 after buying an additional 58,463 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in WhiteHorse Finance by 121.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 62,643 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 34,353 shares during the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance in the 4th quarter worth $89,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 21,198 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 50.7% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 61,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 20,800 shares in the last quarter. 13.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at WhiteHorse Finance

In other news, major shareholder Anthony Tamer sold 1,000,000 shares of WhiteHorse Finance stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total value of $12,150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,976,258 shares in the company, valued at $48,311,534.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WhiteHorse Finance Stock Down 0.6 %

WhiteHorse Finance stock opened at $11.78 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.48 and a twelve month high of $13.69. The company has a market capitalization of $273.77 million, a P/E ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.30.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The investment management company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $25.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.90 million. WhiteHorse Finance had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 18.40%. As a group, equities analysts predict that WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

WhiteHorse Finance Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th were paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th. WhiteHorse Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 187.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on WhiteHorse Finance from $12.50 to $11.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.81.

About WhiteHorse Finance

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is business development company, non-diversified, closed end management company specializing in originating senior secured loans, lower middle market, growth capital industries. It invests in broadline retail, office services and supplies, building products, health care services, health care supplies, research and consulting services, application software, home furnishings, specialized consumer services, data processing and outsourced services, leisure facilities, cable, and satellite.

