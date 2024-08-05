CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Acquires 8,656 Shares of Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its stake in shares of Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC – Free Report) by 153.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,286 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,656 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in Premier Financial were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Premier Financial by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 83,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 3,835 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Premier Financial by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,983,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,269,000 after buying an additional 10,557 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its position in Premier Financial by 8.5% during the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 13,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Premier Financial by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 390,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,937,000 after acquiring an additional 27,201 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Premier Financial by 252.4% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 53,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 38,486 shares in the last quarter. 66.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Premier Financial

In related news, Director Donald P. Hileman sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.19, for a total transaction of $31,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,811 shares in the company, valued at $631,695.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PFC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 target price (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Premier Financial in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Premier Financial from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Premier Financial in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Premier Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

Premier Financial Stock Performance

Shares of PFC stock opened at $24.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.22 and a 200-day moving average of $20.62. Premier Financial Corp. has a one year low of $15.79 and a one year high of $26.40. The company has a market cap of $859.51 million, a P/E ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.28.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.06). Premier Financial had a net margin of 18.07% and a return on equity of 8.23%. The firm had revenue of $110.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Premier Financial Corp. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Premier Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.17%. Premier Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Premier Financial Profile

Premier Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides various banking services. It offers demand, checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposits and certificates of deposit account registry service; and investment products. The company also provides residential and commercial real estate, commercial, construction, home improvement and home equity, installment, and consumer loans.

