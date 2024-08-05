CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Cuts Stake in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co cut its holdings in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Free Report) by 73.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,952 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,258 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in BOK Financial were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BOK Financial in the first quarter worth $86,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in BOK Financial by 361.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 471 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 71.3% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 37,532 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after purchasing an additional 15,626 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of BOK Financial by 14.5% during the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 113,053 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,401,000 after purchasing an additional 14,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 15.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 36,033 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,315,000 after purchasing an additional 4,729 shares during the last quarter. 34.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Hovde Group lifted their price objective on BOK Financial from $106.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 target price (up previously from $103.00) on shares of BOK Financial in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $97.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded BOK Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BOK Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.00.

BOK Financial Stock Performance

BOKF stock opened at $96.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.87. BOK Financial Co. has a one year low of $62.42 and a one year high of $107.97.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.65. BOK Financial had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The company had revenue of $871.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that BOK Financial Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BOK Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.07%.

BOK Financial Profile

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

