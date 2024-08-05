CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Cuts Stock Holdings in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lessened its position in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Free Report) by 85.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,041 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 23,162 shares during the quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in AtriCure were worth $123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AtriCure during the 4th quarter worth $103,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in AtriCure during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in AtriCure by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,202 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its holdings in AtriCure by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 7,136 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AtriCure by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,371 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. 99.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AtriCure news, insider Salvatore Privitera bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.25 per share, with a total value of $111,250.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 103,290 shares in the company, valued at $2,298,202.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AtriCure Stock Performance

Shares of ATRC stock opened at $22.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 4.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.56 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.79. AtriCure, Inc. has a one year low of $18.94 and a one year high of $57.56.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical device company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17). AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 8.39% and a negative net margin of 9.33%. The company had revenue of $116.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AtriCure, Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ATRC shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on AtriCure from $65.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. BTIG Research cut their target price on AtriCure from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Oppenheimer raised shares of AtriCure from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of AtriCure from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.44.

AtriCure Company Profile

(Free Report)

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, exclusion of the left atrial appendage, and temporarily blocking pain by ablating peripheral nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation, and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enables users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

See Also

