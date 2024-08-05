CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Cuts Stock Holdings in Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co reduced its stake in shares of Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO – Free Report) by 42.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,008 shares during the quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in Funko were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quarry LP bought a new position in Funko during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Funko by 145.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 4,861 shares during the period. RPO LLC bought a new position in shares of Funko in the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Funko in the fourth quarter worth $177,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Funko during the 4th quarter valued at $192,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Funko alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Funko from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Funko from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Funko from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Funko currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

Funko Stock Performance

Shares of FNKO opened at $8.75 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $469 million, a PE ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 1.18. Funko, Inc. has a one year low of $5.27 and a one year high of $10.53.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.10. Funko had a negative return on equity of 16.76% and a negative net margin of 11.46%. The company had revenue of $215.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.26 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Funko, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Andrew David Oddie sold 9,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.42, for a total transaction of $71,254.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 73,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $547,455.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Andrew David Oddie sold 9,603 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.42, for a total value of $71,254.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $547,455.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Tracy D. Daw sold 20,000 shares of Funko stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.33, for a total value of $186,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,657.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,064,307 shares of company stock worth $18,393,730 in the last three months. 4.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Funko Profile

(Free Report)

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides media and entertainment content, including movies, television (TV) shows, video games, music, and sports; figures, handbags, backpacks, wallets, apparel, accessories, plush products, homewares, and digital non-fungible tokens; and art prints and vinyl records, posters, soundtracks, toys, books, games, and other collectibles.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNKO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Funko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Funko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.