CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Grows Position in SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its position in SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA – Free Report) by 996.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,836 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,571 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in SIGA Technologies were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SIGA. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of SIGA Technologies by 200.6% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 5,309 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in SIGA Technologies by 351.7% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 6,404 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of SIGA Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SIGA Technologies by 15.0% during the first quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SIGA Technologies by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 57,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 10,813 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.40% of the company’s stock.

SIGA Technologies Price Performance

Shares of SIGA opened at $8.70 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $618.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.94. SIGA Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.22 and a 1-year high of $10.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.12 and a 200 day moving average of $7.41.

About SIGA Technologies

SIGA Technologies ( NASDAQ:SIGA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. SIGA Technologies had a net margin of 48.55% and a return on equity of 51.84%. The firm had revenue of $21.81 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SIGA Technologies, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SIGA Technologies, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the health security related markets in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an oral formulation antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

