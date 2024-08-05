CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Grows Stake in Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG – Free Report) by 11.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,765 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 504 shares during the quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in Montrose Environmental Group were worth $187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Montrose Environmental Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,544,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,502,000 after purchasing an additional 9,913 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 30.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 732,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,685,000 after purchasing an additional 170,924 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 625,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,099,000 after buying an additional 95,417 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Montrose Environmental Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 589,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,084,000 after buying an additional 3,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 229,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,007,000 after buying an additional 1,598 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Montrose Environmental Group stock opened at $29.15 on Monday. Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.96 and a 52-week high of $49.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $993.43 million, a P/E ratio of -19.70 and a beta of 1.88.

Montrose Environmental Group ( NYSE:MEG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Montrose Environmental Group had a negative return on equity of 1.78% and a negative net margin of 4.55%. The firm had revenue of $155.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.61 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a report on Monday, July 15th.

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments; environmental emergency response and recovery; toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations; facility upgrades; new projects; decommissioning projects; and development projects.

