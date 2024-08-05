CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Has $253,000 Stock Holdings in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its stake in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD – Free Report) by 143.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,262 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,568 shares during the quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in Brookdale Senior Living were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 4.8% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 39,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 121,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 2,395 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 33,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,637 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 49,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 4,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 42,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 10,649 shares during the period.

Several research firms have weighed in on BKD. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Macquarie assumed coverage on Brookdale Senior Living in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut Brookdale Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.50.

Shares of BKD stock opened at $7.48 on Monday. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.62 and a 12-month high of $8.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.09 and a 200-day moving average of $6.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.71 and a beta of 1.31.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 44.72% and a negative net margin of 5.71%. The firm had revenue of $782.83 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns, manages, and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates in three segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, and Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs). The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

